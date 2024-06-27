CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA stock information

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under EVD.DEX.

What is the current performance of EVD.DEX stock? As of 27-06-2024, the stock price stands at 79.65 EUR. The market has seen 1.45 EUR change in the price of a EVD.DEX share, representing 1.8542% change from the previous close of 78.20 EUR.



On 27-06-2024 EVD.DEX stock opened at 78.25 EUR, reached a high of 79.75 EUR, and a low of 78.25 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 79.65 EUR, while the closing price is 79.65 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 140709, indicating the level of market activity.



CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA during the last trading day has seen a high of 79.75 EUR and a low of 78.25 EUR.

What is the live share price of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA is currently worth 79.65 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

Wise cannot guarantee that the data is accurate or complete, and accepts no responsibility for how it may be used.