Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG stock information

Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under EUZ.DEX.

What is the current performance of EUZ.DEX stock? As of 27-06-2024, the stock price stands at 47.88 EUR. The market has seen 0.52 EUR change in the price of a EUZ.DEX share, representing 1.0980% change from the previous close of 47.36 EUR.



On 27-06-2024 EUZ.DEX stock opened at 47.56 EUR, reached a high of 49 EUR, and a low of 47.22 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 47.88 EUR, while the closing price is 47.88 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 57231, indicating the level of market activity.



Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG during the last trading day has seen a high of 49 EUR and a low of 47.22 EUR.

What is the live share price of Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG is currently worth 47.88 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

Wise cannot guarantee that the data is accurate or complete, and accepts no responsibility for how it may be used.