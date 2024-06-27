ESSO stock information

ESSO is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under ES.PAR.

What is the current performance of ES.PAR stock? As of 27-06-2024, the stock price stands at 166 EUR. The market has seen 3 EUR change in the price of a ES.PAR share, representing 1.8405% change from the previous close of 163 EUR.



On 27-06-2024 ES.PAR stock opened at 165 EUR, reached a high of 169.60 EUR, and a low of 163.40 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 166 EUR, while the closing price is 166 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 21527, indicating the level of market activity.



ESSO during the last trading day has seen a high of 169.60 EUR and a low of 163.40 EUR.

What is the live share price of ESSO? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of ESSO, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of ESSO is currently worth 166 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

Wise cannot guarantee that the data is accurate or complete, and accepts no responsibility for how it may be used.