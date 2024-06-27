EUROFINS SCIENT. stock information

EUROFINS SCIENT. is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under ERF.PAR.

What is the current performance of ERF.PAR stock? As of 27-06-2024, the stock price stands at 47 EUR. The market has seen -0.50 EUR change in the price of a ERF.PAR share, representing -1.0526% change from the previous close of 47.50 EUR.



On 27-06-2024 ERF.PAR stock opened at 46.98 EUR, reached a high of 48.19 EUR, and a low of 46.89 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 47 EUR, while the closing price is 47 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 567783, indicating the level of market activity.



EUROFINS SCIENT. during the last trading day has seen a high of 48.19 EUR and a low of 46.89 EUR.

What is the live share price of EUROFINS SCIENT.? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of EUROFINS SCIENT., you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of EUROFINS SCIENT. is currently worth 47 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

