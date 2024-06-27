EURONEXT stock information

EURONEXT is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under ENX.PAR.

What is the current performance of ENX.PAR stock? As of 27-06-2024, the stock price stands at 88.65 EUR. The market has seen -0.10 EUR change in the price of a ENX.PAR share, representing -0.1127% change from the previous close of 88.75 EUR.



On 27-06-2024 ENX.PAR stock opened at 88.85 EUR, reached a high of 89.40 EUR, and a low of 88.25 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 88.65 EUR, while the closing price is 88.65 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 251920, indicating the level of market activity.



EURONEXT during the last trading day has seen a high of 89.40 EUR and a low of 88.25 EUR.

What is the live share price of EURONEXT? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of EURONEXT, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of EURONEXT is currently worth 88.65 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

Wise cannot guarantee that the data is accurate or complete, and accepts no responsibility for how it may be used.