ELIA GROUP stock information

ELIA GROUP is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under ELI.BRU.

What is the current performance of ELI.BRU stock? As of 27-06-2024, the stock price stands at 88.90 EUR. The market has seen -1.45 EUR change in the price of a ELI.BRU share, representing -1.6049% change from the previous close of 90.35 EUR.



On 27-06-2024 ELI.BRU stock opened at 90.10 EUR, reached a high of 90.10 EUR, and a low of 88.20 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 88.90 EUR, while the closing price is 88.90 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 42714, indicating the level of market activity.



ELIA GROUP during the last trading day has seen a high of 90.10 EUR and a low of 88.20 EUR.

What is the live share price of ELIA GROUP? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of ELIA GROUP, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of ELIA GROUP is currently worth 88.90 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

