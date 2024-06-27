ESSILORLUXOTTICA stock information

ESSILORLUXOTTICA is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under EL.PAR.

What is the current performance of EL.PAR stock? As of 27-06-2024, the stock price stands at 203 EUR. The market has seen -3.40 EUR change in the price of a EL.PAR share, representing -1.6473% change from the previous close of 206.40 EUR.



On 27-06-2024 EL.PAR stock opened at 205.80 EUR, reached a high of 206.90 EUR, and a low of 202.70 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 203 EUR, while the closing price is 203 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 397098, indicating the level of market activity.



ESSILORLUXOTTICA during the last trading day has seen a high of 206.90 EUR and a low of 202.70 EUR.

What is the live share price of ESSILORLUXOTTICA? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of ESSILORLUXOTTICA, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of ESSILORLUXOTTICA is currently worth 203 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

