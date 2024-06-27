DASSAULT SYSTEMES stock information

DASSAULT SYSTEMES is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under DSY.PAR.

What is the current performance of DSY.PAR stock? As of 27-06-2024, the stock price stands at 34.96 EUR. The market has seen -0.62 EUR change in the price of a DSY.PAR share, representing -1.7426% change from the previous close of 35.58 EUR.



On 27-06-2024 DSY.PAR stock opened at 35.07 EUR, reached a high of 35.42 EUR, and a low of 34.69 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 34.96 EUR, while the closing price is 34.96 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 1430932, indicating the level of market activity.



DASSAULT SYSTEMES during the last trading day has seen a high of 35.42 EUR and a low of 34.69 EUR.

What is the live share price of DASSAULT SYSTEMES? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of DASSAULT SYSTEMES, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of DASSAULT SYSTEMES is currently worth 34.96 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

