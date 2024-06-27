Deutsche Post AG stock information

Deutsche Post AG is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under DHL.DEX.

What is the current performance of DHL.DEX stock? As of 27-06-2024, the stock price stands at 37.97 EUR. The market has seen -0.29 EUR change in the price of a DHL.DEX share, representing -0.7580% change from the previous close of 38.26 EUR.



On 27-06-2024 DHL.DEX stock opened at 38.29 EUR, reached a high of 38.36 EUR, and a low of 37.90 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 37.97 EUR, while the closing price is 37.97 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 1696807, indicating the level of market activity.



Deutsche Post AG during the last trading day has seen a high of 38.36 EUR and a low of 37.90 EUR.

What is the live share price of Deutsche Post AG? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of Deutsche Post AG, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of Deutsche Post AG is currently worth 37.97 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

Wise cannot guarantee that the data is accurate or complete, and accepts no responsibility for how it may be used.