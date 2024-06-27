Continental Aktiengesellschaft stock information

Continental Aktiengesellschaft is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under CON.DEX.

What is the current performance of CON.DEX stock? As of 27-06-2024, the stock price stands at 53.08 EUR. The market has seen -0.04 EUR change in the price of a CON.DEX share, representing -0.0753% change from the previous close of 53.12 EUR.



On 27-06-2024 CON.DEX stock opened at 53.20 EUR, reached a high of 53.54 EUR, and a low of 52.62 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 53.08 EUR, while the closing price is 53.08 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 390433, indicating the level of market activity.



Continental Aktiengesellschaft during the last trading day has seen a high of 53.54 EUR and a low of 52.62 EUR.

What is the live share price of Continental Aktiengesellschaft? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of Continental Aktiengesellschaft, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of Continental Aktiengesellschaft is currently worth 53.08 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

Wise cannot guarantee that the data is accurate or complete, and accepts no responsibility for how it may be used.