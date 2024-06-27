CIE BOIS SAUVAGE stock information

CIE BOIS SAUVAGE is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under COMB.BRU.

What is the current performance of COMB.BRU stock? As of 27-06-2024, the stock price stands at 251 EUR. The market has seen 1 EUR change in the price of a COMB.BRU share, representing 0.4000% change from the previous close of 250 EUR.



On 27-06-2024 COMB.BRU stock opened at 251 EUR, reached a high of 252 EUR, and a low of 250 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 251 EUR, while the closing price is 251 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 474, indicating the level of market activity.



CIE BOIS SAUVAGE during the last trading day has seen a high of 252 EUR and a low of 250 EUR.

What is the live share price of CIE BOIS SAUVAGE? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of CIE BOIS SAUVAGE, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of CIE BOIS SAUVAGE is currently worth 251 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

