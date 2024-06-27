CO.BR.HA stock information

CO.BR.HA is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under COBH.BRU.

What is the current performance of COBH.BRU stock? As of 27-06-2024, the stock price stands at 1,610 EUR. The market has seen 20 EUR change in the price of a COBH.BRU share, representing 1.2579% change from the previous close of 1,590 EUR.



On 27-06-2024 COBH.BRU stock opened at 1,610 EUR, reached a high of 1,610 EUR, and a low of 1,610 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 1,610 EUR, while the closing price is 1,610 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 4, indicating the level of market activity.



CO.BR.HA during the last trading day has seen a high of 1,610 EUR and a low of 1,610 EUR.

What is the live share price of CO.BR.HA? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of CO.BR.HA, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of CO.BR.HA is currently worth 1,610 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

