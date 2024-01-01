List of stocks
Find stocks, shares and funds listed on some of the biggest international stock markets, such as Nasdaq, New York stock exchange (NYSE) or London stock exchange (LSE) and more.
1st Source Corp
374Water Inc
60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Inc
60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Inc - Warrants (16/05/2028)
7 Acquisition Corp - Units (1 Ord Share Class A & 1/2 War)
Acelyrin Inc
AgeX Therapeutics Inc
Appreciate Holdings Inc - Class A
Appreciate Holdings Inc - Warrants (29/11/2027)
ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc
Athlon Acquisition Corp - Class A
Athlon Acquisition Corp - Units (1 Ord Class A & 1/2 War)
Athlon Acquisition Corp - Warrants (12/01/2026)
Banco Santander S.A.
Bank of Montreal
Beauty Health Company (The) - Class A
BENFICA
Block Inc - Class A
Boston Beer Co. Inc - Class A
Cassava Sciences Inc
Charles Schwab Corp
CHELVERTON UK DIVIDEND TRUST PLC
China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc
Clean Energy Special Situations Corp
Clean Energy Special Situations Corp - Units (1 Ord & 1/2 War)
Clean Energy Special Situations Corp - Warrants (01/12/2027)
Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo.
Companhia Siderurgica Nacional
Comscore Inc
Constellation Brands Inc - Class A
Constellation Brands Inc - Class B
E.W. Scripps Co. - Class A
EchoStar Corp - Class A
Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp
Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp - Warrants (03/08/2023)
Emeren Group Ltd
FIDUCIAL OFF.SOL.
First Sensor AG
Flame Acquisition Corp
Flame Acquisition Corp - Warrants (01/01/9999)
FONCIERE VOLTA
GENSIGHT BIOLOGICS
Global Self Storage Inc
GROUPE SFPI
Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V.
Grupo Supervielle S.A.
INSPECS GROUP PLC
J.M. Smucker Company
K+S Aktiengesellschaft
