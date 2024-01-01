List of stocks

Find stocks, shares and funds listed on some of the biggest international stock markets, such as Nasdaq, New York stock exchange (NYSE) or London stock exchange (LSE) and more.

    NNAGR

    99 Acquisition Group Inc

    NNAG

    99 Acquisition Group Inc - Class A

    NNAGU

    99 Acquisition Group Inc - Units (1 Ord Class A 1 War & 1 Rts)

    NNAGW

    99 Acquisition Group Inc - Warrants (25/08/2028)

    NYC

    American Strategic Investment Co - Class A

    NLY

    Annaly Capital Management Inc

    NLY-P-F

    Annaly Capital Management Inc

    NLY-P-G

    Annaly Capital Management Inc

    NLY-P-I

    Annaly Capital Management Inc

    NDA.FRK

    Aurubis AG

    NDA.DEX

    Aurubis AG

    NRGD

    Bank of Montreal

    NRGU

    Bank of Montreal

    NTB

    Bank of N T Butterfield & Son Ltd

    NET

    Cloudflare Inc - Class A

    NAPA

    Duckhorn Portfolio Inc (The)

    NDRA

    ENDRA Life Sciences Inc

    NRGV

    Energy Vault Holdings Inc

    NXU

    Energy Vault Holdings Inc - Class A

    NFYS

    Enphys Acquisition Corp - Class A

    NFYS-WS

    Enphys Acquisition Corp - Warrants (01/01/9999)

    NFYS-U

    Enphys Acquisition Corp Units each consisting of one Class A ordinary share and onehalf of one redeemable warrant

    NPO

    EnPro Industries Inc

    NVRI

    Enviri Corp

    NVST

    Envista Holdings Corp

    NVNO

    enVVeno Medical Corporation

    NOTE

    FiscalNote Holdings Inc - Class A

    NOTE-WS

    FiscalNote Holdings Inc Warrants to purchase one share of Class A common stock each at an exercise price of 11.50 per share

    NUVO

    Holdco Nuvo Group D.G Ltd

    NUVOW

    Holdco Nuvo Group D.G Ltd - Warrants (01/05/2029)

    NK.PAR

    IMERYS

    NARI

    Inari Medical Inc

    NGVT

    Ingevity Corp

    NOTV

    Inotiv Inc

    NSIT

    Insight Enterprises Inc

    NSP

    Insperity Inc

    NSPR

    InspireMD Inc

    NTLA

    Intellia Therapeutics Inc

    NERV

    Minerva Neurosciences Inc

    NEDSE.AMS

    MKB Nedsense

    NABL

    N-able Inc

    NITO

    N2OFF Inc

    N4P.LON

    N4 PHARMA PLC

    NAAS

    Naas Technology Inc

    NETD

    Nabors Energy Transition Corp II - Class A

    NETDU

    Nabors Energy Transition Corp II - Units (1 Ord Class A & 1/2 War)

    NETDW

    Nabors Energy Transition Corp II - Warrants (01/09/2028)

    NBR

    Nabors Industries Ltd

    NC

    Nacco Industries Inc - Class A

    NACON.PAR

    NACON

    NA9.FRK

    Nagarro SE

    NA9.DEX

    Nagarro SE

