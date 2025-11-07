List of stocks

Find stocks, shares and funds listed on some of the biggest international stock markets, such as Nasdaq, New York stock exchange (NYSE) or London stock exchange (LSE) and more.

  • A
  • B
  • C
  • D
  • E
  • F
  • G
  • H
  • I
  • J
  • K
  • L
  • M
  • N
  • O
  • P
  • Q
  • R
  • S
  • T
  • U
  • V
  • W
  • X
  • Y
  • Z
    • a
    ALMIL.PAR

    1000MERCIS

    ATNF

    180 Life Sciences Corp

    ATNFW

    180 Life Sciences Corp - Warrants (07/11/2025)

    AL2SI.PAR

    2CRSI

    ASCBR

    A SPAC II Acquisition Corp

    ASCB

    A SPAC II Acquisition Corp - Class A

    ASCBU

    A SPAC II Acquisition Corp - Units (1 Ord Class A 1/2 War & 1 Right)

    ASCBW

    A SPAC II Acquisition Corp - Warrants (15/10/2026)

    AMRK

    A-Mark Precious Metals Inc

    AKA

    a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp

    AOS

    A.O. Smith Corp

    ALAST.PAR

    A.S.T. GROUPE

    ATEN

    A10 Networks Inc

    AZ

    A2Z Smart Technologies Corp

    AADI

    Aadi Bioscience Inc

    AALB.AMS

    AALBERTS NV

    AAON

    AAON Inc

    AIR

    AAR Corp

    ARL.FRK

    Aareal Bank AG

    ARL.DEX

    Aareal Bank AG

    AAN

    Aarons Company Inc (The)

    ABI.BRU

    AB INBEV

    AB.PAR

    AB SCIENCE

    ABLLL

    Abacus Life Inc

    ABL

    Abacus Life Inc - Class A

    ABLLW

    Abacus Life Inc - Warrants (30/06/2028)

    ABT

    Abbott Laboratories

    ABBV

    Abbvie Inc

    ABCA.PAR

    ABC ARBITRAGE

    ABCL

    AbCellera Biologics Inc

    ABEO.PAR

    ABEO

    ABEO

    Abeona Therapeutics Inc

    ANF

    Abercrombie & Fitch Co. - Class A

    ASL.LON

    ABERFORTH SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC

    ASIZ.LON

    ABERFORTH SPLIT LEVEL INCOME TRUST PLC

    ABDX.LON

    ABINGDON HEALTH PLC

    ABNX.PAR

    ABIONYX PHARMA

    ABTS

    Abits Group Inc

    ABVX

    Abivax

    ABVX.PAR

    ABIVAX

    ABLD.PAR

    ABL Diagnostics

    ABLV

    Able View Global Inc - Class B

    ABLVW

    Able View Global Inc - Warrants (17/08/2028)

    ABM

    ABM Industries Inc

    ABN.AMS

    ABN AMRO BANK N.V.

    ABO.BRU

    ABO GROUP

    AAS.LON

    ABRDN ASIA FOCUS PLC

    AAIF.LON

    ABRDN ASIAN INCOME FUND LIMITED

    AEI.LON

    ABRDN EQUITY INCOME TRUST PLC

    ASLI.LON

    ABRDN EUROPEAN LOGISTICS INCOME PLC

    ASGI

    abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund

    ACP-P-A

    abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund

    How to save money when selling or buying international stocks

    • 1

      Avoid hidden fees on international transfers when withdrawing from trading platforms

      When investing in international stocks, you’ll likely need to send money abroad. With Wise there are no big fees, hidden or otherwise. So it's cheaper than what you're used to.

    • 2

      Convert your money into other currencies when the time is right

      When selling a stock on your preferred platform, hold your stock proceeds in 40 currencies in your Wise account. Sell in USD, hold in your Wise account, and convert when required.

    • 3

      Use a Wise debit card for every day spending and withdrawals

      Our Wise debit card is a convenient way to spend your funds - use it for online or in-store transactions, or withdraw cash from ATMs. No markups, no sneaky transaction fees.

    Learn more about Wise

    Avoid hidden fees on international transfers with a Wise account

    With Wise, access the real, mid-market exchange rate for seamless and cost-effective trades worldwide. Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

    Open an accountSend money with Wise

    Receiving money from abroad is easy with Wise

    We make it simple to receive money from overseas.

    Receive money with Wise