CAPGEMINI is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under CAP.PAR.

What is the current performance of CAP.PAR stock? As of 27-06-2024, the stock price stands at 187.95 EUR. The market has seen -0.60 EUR change in the price of a CAP.PAR share, representing -0.3182% change from the previous close of 188.55 EUR.



On 27-06-2024 CAP.PAR stock opened at 187.90 EUR, reached a high of 189.90 EUR, and a low of 187.45 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 187.95 EUR, while the closing price is 187.95 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 315071, indicating the level of market activity.



CAPGEMINI during the last trading day has seen a high of 189.90 EUR and a low of 187.45 EUR.

What is the live share price of CAPGEMINI? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of CAPGEMINI, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of CAPGEMINI is currently worth 187.95 EUR.



