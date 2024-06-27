Baywa AG Vink. NA O.N. stock information

Baywa AG Vink. NA O.N. is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under BYW6.DEX.

What is the current performance of BYW6.DEX stock? As of 27-06-2024, the stock price stands at 20.85 EUR. The market has seen -0.10 EUR change in the price of a BYW6.DEX share, representing -0.4773% change from the previous close of 20.95 EUR.



On 27-06-2024 BYW6.DEX stock opened at 20.85 EUR, reached a high of 21.10 EUR, and a low of 20.50 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 20.85 EUR, while the closing price is 20.85 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 19540, indicating the level of market activity.



Baywa AG Vink. NA O.N. during the last trading day has seen a high of 21.10 EUR and a low of 20.50 EUR.

What is the dividend amount of Baywa AG Vink. NA O.N.? The dividend amount for Baywa AG Vink. NA O.N. is 1.1000. A dividend is a portion of company earnings distributed to some or all of its investors. When owning the right type of shares you might end up receiving payments on a regular basis.

What is the live share price of Baywa AG Vink. NA O.N.? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of Baywa AG Vink. NA O.N., you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of Baywa AG Vink. NA O.N. is currently worth 20.85 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

