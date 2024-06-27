BQUE NAT. BELGIQUE stock information

BQUE NAT. BELGIQUE is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under BNB.BRU.

What is the current performance of BNB.BRU stock? As of 27-06-2024, the stock price stands at 451 EUR. The market has seen 1 EUR change in the price of a BNB.BRU share, representing 0.2222% change from the previous close of 450 EUR.



On 27-06-2024 BNB.BRU stock opened at 445 EUR, reached a high of 470 EUR, and a low of 445 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 451 EUR, while the closing price is 451 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 85, indicating the level of market activity.



BQUE NAT. BELGIQUE during the last trading day has seen a high of 470 EUR and a low of 445 EUR.

What is the live share price of BQUE NAT. BELGIQUE? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of BQUE NAT. BELGIQUE, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of BQUE NAT. BELGIQUE is currently worth 451 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

