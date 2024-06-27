BANK OF GEORGIA GROUP PLC stock information

BANK OF GEORGIA GROUP PLC is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under BGEO.LON.

What is the current performance of BGEO.LON stock? As of 27-06-2024, the stock price stands at 40 GBP. The market has seen 0.45 GBP change in the price of a BGEO.LON share, representing 1.1378% change from the previous close of 39.55 GBP.



On 27-06-2024 BGEO.LON stock opened at 39.90 GBP, reached a high of 40.25 GBP, and a low of 39.41 GBP. The adjusted closing price is 40 GBP, while the closing price is 40 GBP. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 68824, indicating the level of market activity.



BANK OF GEORGIA GROUP PLC during the last trading day has seen a high of 40.25 GBP and a low of 39.41 GBP.

What is the live share price of BANK OF GEORGIA GROUP PLC? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of BANK OF GEORGIA GROUP PLC, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of BANK OF GEORGIA GROUP PLC is currently worth 40 GBP.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

