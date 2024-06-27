BIC stock information

BIC is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under BB.PAR.

What is the current performance of BB.PAR stock? As of 27-06-2024, the stock price stands at 55.20 EUR. The market has seen -1.40 EUR change in the price of a BB.PAR share, representing -2.4735% change from the previous close of 56.60 EUR.



On 27-06-2024 BB.PAR stock opened at 56.30 EUR, reached a high of 56.30 EUR, and a low of 55.20 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 55.20 EUR, while the closing price is 55.20 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 46697, indicating the level of market activity.



BIC during the last trading day has seen a high of 56.30 EUR and a low of 55.20 EUR.

What is the dividend amount of BIC? The dividend amount for BIC is 2.8500. A dividend is a portion of company earnings distributed to some or all of its investors. When owning the right type of shares you might end up receiving payments on a regular basis.

What is the live share price of BIC? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of BIC, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of BIC is currently worth 55.20 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

