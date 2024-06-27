ASR NEDERLAND stock information

ASR NEDERLAND is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under ASRNL.AMS.

What is the current performance of ASRNL.AMS stock? As of 27-06-2024, the stock price stands at 44.27 EUR. The market has seen -0.38 EUR change in the price of a ASRNL.AMS share, representing -0.8511% change from the previous close of 44.65 EUR.



On 27-06-2024 ASRNL.AMS stock opened at 43.52 EUR, reached a high of 44.30 EUR, and a low of 43.35 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 44.27 EUR, while the closing price is 44.27 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 822148, indicating the level of market activity.



ASR NEDERLAND during the last trading day has seen a high of 44.30 EUR and a low of 43.35 EUR.

What is the live share price of ASR NEDERLAND? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of ASR NEDERLAND, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of ASR NEDERLAND is currently worth 44.27 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

Wise cannot guarantee that the data is accurate or complete, and accepts no responsibility for how it may be used.