ASM INTERNATIONAL stock information

ASM INTERNATIONAL is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under ASM.AMS.

What is the current performance of ASM.AMS stock? As of 27-06-2024, the stock price stands at 700 EUR. The market has seen 3 EUR change in the price of a ASM.AMS share, representing 0.4304% change from the previous close of 697 EUR.



On 27-06-2024 ASM.AMS stock opened at 701 EUR, reached a high of 708.80 EUR, and a low of 698.60 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 700 EUR, while the closing price is 700 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 81239, indicating the level of market activity.



ASM INTERNATIONAL during the last trading day has seen a high of 708.80 EUR and a low of 698.60 EUR.

What is the live share price of ASM INTERNATIONAL? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of ASM INTERNATIONAL, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of ASM INTERNATIONAL is currently worth 700 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

Wise cannot guarantee that the data is accurate or complete, and accepts no responsibility for how it may be used.