SLM Solutions Group AG stock information

SLM Solutions Group AG is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under AM3D.DEX.

What is the current performance of AM3D.DEX stock? As of 18-08-2023, the stock price stands at 18.96 EUR. The market has seen 0 EUR change in the price of a AM3D.DEX share, representing 0.0000% change from the previous close of 18.96 EUR.



On 18-08-2023 AM3D.DEX stock opened at 18.96 EUR, reached a high of 18.96 EUR, and a low of 18.96 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 18.96 EUR, while the closing price is 18.96 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 0, indicating the level of market activity.



SLM Solutions Group AG during the last trading day has seen a high of 18.96 EUR and a low of 18.96 EUR.

What is the live share price of SLM Solutions Group AG? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of SLM Solutions Group AG, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of SLM Solutions Group AG is currently worth 18.96 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

Wise cannot guarantee that the data is accurate or complete, and accepts no responsibility for how it may be used.