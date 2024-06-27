DASSAULT AVIATION stock information

DASSAULT AVIATION is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under AM.PAR.

What is the current performance of AM.PAR stock? As of 27-06-2024, the stock price stands at 170.50 EUR. The market has seen -2.40 EUR change in the price of a AM.PAR share, representing -1.3881% change from the previous close of 172.90 EUR.



On 27-06-2024 AM.PAR stock opened at 173 EUR, reached a high of 173.20 EUR, and a low of 170.50 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 170.50 EUR, while the closing price is 170.50 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 44320, indicating the level of market activity.



DASSAULT AVIATION during the last trading day has seen a high of 173.20 EUR and a low of 170.50 EUR.

What is the live share price of DASSAULT AVIATION? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of DASSAULT AVIATION, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of DASSAULT AVIATION is currently worth 170.50 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

Wise cannot guarantee that the data is accurate or complete, and accepts no responsibility for how it may be used.