WEDIA is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under ALWED.PAR.

What is the current performance of ALWED.PAR stock? As of 28-06-2024, the stock price stands at 29.20 EUR. The market has seen -0.80 EUR change in the price of a ALWED.PAR share, representing -2.6667% change from the previous close of 30 EUR.



On 28-06-2024 ALWED.PAR stock opened at 29.80 EUR, reached a high of 30 EUR, and a low of 29.20 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 29.20 EUR, while the closing price is 29.20 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 1423, indicating the level of market activity.



What is the live share price of WEDIA? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of WEDIA, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

