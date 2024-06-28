VOYAGEURS DU MONDE stock information

VOYAGEURS DU MONDE is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under ALVDM.PAR.

What is the current performance of ALVDM.PAR stock? As of 28-06-2024, the stock price stands at 142.40 EUR. The market has seen 0 EUR change in the price of a ALVDM.PAR share, representing 0.0000% change from the previous close of 142.40 EUR.



On 28-06-2024 ALVDM.PAR stock opened at 144.80 EUR, reached a high of 145.80 EUR, and a low of 142 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 142.40 EUR, while the closing price is 142.40 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 2280, indicating the level of market activity.



VOYAGEURS DU MONDE during the last trading day has seen a high of 145.80 EUR and a low of 142 EUR.

What is the live share price of VOYAGEURS DU MONDE? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of VOYAGEURS DU MONDE, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of VOYAGEURS DU MONDE is currently worth 142.40 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

Wise cannot guarantee that the data is accurate or complete, and accepts no responsibility for how it may be used.