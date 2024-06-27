NSC GROUPE stock information

NSC GROUPE is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under ALNSC.PAR.

What is the current performance of ALNSC.PAR stock? As of 27-06-2024, the stock price stands at 51 EUR. The market has seen 2.20 EUR change in the price of a ALNSC.PAR share, representing 4.5082% change from the previous close of 48.80 EUR.



On 27-06-2024 ALNSC.PAR stock opened at 51 EUR, reached a high of 51 EUR, and a low of 51 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 51 EUR, while the closing price is 51 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 1, indicating the level of market activity.



NSC GROUPE during the last trading day has seen a high of 51 EUR and a low of 51 EUR.

What is the live share price of NSC GROUPE? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of NSC GROUPE, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of NSC GROUPE is currently worth 51 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

Wise cannot guarantee that the data is accurate or complete, and accepts no responsibility for how it may be used.