FOUNTAINE PAJOT stock information

FOUNTAINE PAJOT is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under ALFPC.PAR.

What is the current performance of ALFPC.PAR stock? As of 27-06-2024, the stock price stands at 107 EUR. The market has seen 7 EUR change in the price of a ALFPC.PAR share, representing 7.0000% change from the previous close of 100 EUR.



On 27-06-2024 ALFPC.PAR stock opened at 101.50 EUR, reached a high of 107.50 EUR, and a low of 101 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 107 EUR, while the closing price is 107 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 3978, indicating the level of market activity.



FOUNTAINE PAJOT during the last trading day has seen a high of 107.50 EUR and a low of 101 EUR.

What is the live share price of FOUNTAINE PAJOT? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of FOUNTAINE PAJOT, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of FOUNTAINE PAJOT is currently worth 107 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

Wise cannot guarantee that the data is accurate or complete, and accepts no responsibility for how it may be used.