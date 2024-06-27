FLEURY MICHON stock information

FLEURY MICHON is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under ALFLE.PAR.

What is the current performance of ALFLE.PAR stock? As of 27-06-2024, the stock price stands at 22.20 EUR. The market has seen 1.50 EUR change in the price of a ALFLE.PAR share, representing 7.2464% change from the previous close of 20.70 EUR.



On 27-06-2024 ALFLE.PAR stock opened at 22.30 EUR, reached a high of 23 EUR, and a low of 21.60 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 22.20 EUR, while the closing price is 22.20 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 5979, indicating the level of market activity.



FLEURY MICHON during the last trading day has seen a high of 23 EUR and a low of 21.60 EUR.

What is the dividend amount of FLEURY MICHON? The dividend amount for FLEURY MICHON is 1.3000. A dividend is a portion of company earnings distributed to some or all of its investors. When owning the right type of shares you might end up receiving payments on a regular basis.

What is the live share price of FLEURY MICHON? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of FLEURY MICHON, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of FLEURY MICHON is currently worth 22.20 EUR.



