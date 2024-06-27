ESKER stock information

ESKER is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under ALESK.PAR.

What is the current performance of ALESK.PAR stock? As of 27-06-2024, the stock price stands at 175.80 EUR. The market has seen -4.80 EUR change in the price of a ALESK.PAR share, representing -2.6578% change from the previous close of 180.60 EUR.



On 27-06-2024 ALESK.PAR stock opened at 180.50 EUR, reached a high of 181.60 EUR, and a low of 175.30 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 175.80 EUR, while the closing price is 175.80 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 6968, indicating the level of market activity.



ESKER during the last trading day has seen a high of 181.60 EUR and a low of 175.30 EUR.

What is the live share price of ESKER? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of ESKER, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of ESKER is currently worth 175.80 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

