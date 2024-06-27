COFIDUR stock information

COFIDUR is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under ALCOF.PAR.

What is the current performance of ALCOF.PAR stock? As of 27-06-2024, the stock price stands at 338 EUR. The market has seen -12 EUR change in the price of a ALCOF.PAR share, representing -3.4286% change from the previous close of 350 EUR.



On 27-06-2024 ALCOF.PAR stock opened at 346 EUR, reached a high of 350 EUR, and a low of 338 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 338 EUR, while the closing price is 338 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 55, indicating the level of market activity.



COFIDUR during the last trading day has seen a high of 350 EUR and a low of 338 EUR.

What is the dividend amount of COFIDUR? The dividend amount for COFIDUR is 20.0000. A dividend is a portion of company earnings distributed to some or all of its investors. When owning the right type of shares you might end up receiving payments on a regular basis.

What is the live share price of COFIDUR? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of COFIDUR, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of COFIDUR is currently worth 338 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

Wise cannot guarantee that the data is accurate or complete, and accepts no responsibility for how it may be used.