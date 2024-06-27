BOA CONCEPT stock information

BOA CONCEPT is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under ALBOA.PAR.

What is the current performance of ALBOA.PAR stock? As of 27-06-2024, the stock price stands at 26 EUR. The market has seen 0 EUR change in the price of a ALBOA.PAR share, representing 0.0000% change from the previous close of 26 EUR.



On 27-06-2024 ALBOA.PAR stock opened at 26 EUR, reached a high of 26 EUR, and a low of 25.90 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 26 EUR, while the closing price is 26 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 805, indicating the level of market activity.



BOA CONCEPT during the last trading day has seen a high of 26 EUR and a low of 25.90 EUR.

What is the live share price of BOA CONCEPT? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of BOA CONCEPT, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of BOA CONCEPT is currently worth 26 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

