Carl Zeiss Meditec AG stock information

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under AFX.DEX.

What is the current performance of AFX.DEX stock? As of 27-06-2024, the stock price stands at 67.40 EUR. The market has seen -0.90 EUR change in the price of a AFX.DEX share, representing -1.3177% change from the previous close of 68.30 EUR.



On 27-06-2024 AFX.DEX stock opened at 68 EUR, reached a high of 68.90 EUR, and a low of 67.35 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 67.40 EUR, while the closing price is 67.40 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 176971, indicating the level of market activity.



Carl Zeiss Meditec AG during the last trading day has seen a high of 68.90 EUR and a low of 67.35 EUR.

What is the live share price of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG is currently worth 67.40 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

Wise cannot guarantee that the data is accurate or complete, and accepts no responsibility for how it may be used.