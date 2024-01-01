List of stocks
Find stocks, shares and funds listed on some of the biggest international stock markets, such as Nasdaq, New York stock exchange (NYSE) or London stock exchange (LSE) and more.
Advanced Drainage Systems Inc
Aeries Technology Inc - Units (1 Ord Class A & 1/2 War)
Andretti Acquisition Corp - Class A
Andretti Acquisition Corp - Units (1 Ord Class A & 1/2 War)
Andretti Acquisition Corp - Warrants (01/01/9999)
Cactus Inc - Class A
ContextLogic Inc - Class A
Eco Wave Power Global AB
Encore Wire Corp
Energous Corp
Essential Utilities Inc
G. Willi-Food International Ltd
GeneDx Holdings Corp - Class A
GeneDx Holdings Corp - Warrants (22/07/2026)
Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp - Class A
Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp - Units (1 Ord Class A & 1/2 War)
Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp - Warrants (01/01/9999)
John Wiley & Sons Inc - Class A
John Wiley & Sons Inc - Class B
M WINKWORTH PLC
Meiwu Technology Company Ltd
NAKED WINES PLC
Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc - Class A
SCWorx Corp
Select Water Solutions Inc - Class A
Siltronic AG
TeraWulf Inc
UBS AG
UTime Ltd
W & T Offshore Inc
W. P. Carey Inc
W. P. Carey Inc WhenIssued
W.R. Berkley Corp
Wabash National Corp
Wacker Chemie AG
Wacker Neuson SE
WaFd Inc
WAGA ENERGY
Wah Fu Education Group Ltd
Waldencast plc - Class A
Waldencast plc - Warrants (27/07/2027)
Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc
Walker & Dunlop Inc
WALKER CRIPS GROUP PLC
