Send money to DuitNow ID

Send money to DuitNow ID from our website or mobile app, in just a few clicks.
Availability of the payment type depends on the currency or the region.
Over 16 million customers
FCA regulated
  • 14.64 RON
  • =
    985.36 RONTotal amount we’ll convert
  • ÷
    0.995342
How to send money to DuitNow ID in 3 easy steps

    Enter amount to send in RON

    Pay in RON with your chosen payment method.

    Choose recipient

    Select who you want to send money to.

    Send RON with a chosen payment method, and receive MYR to DuitNow ID

    The recipient gets money in MYR directly from Wise’s local bank account.

Wise is easy.

How to send money to DuitNow ID

  1. Just tap in how much, and where to.
  2. Then make a local payment to Wise, whether it's with a bank transfer, swift or your debit or credit card.
  3. And that's it.

Wise converts your money at the 'inter-bank' rate – the real rate – so you save big time (even versus the guys saying there's 'zero' commission). On Wise, there's no room for sneaky bank surcharges or creeping hidden charges.

What is DuitNow ID money transfer?

Making a DuitNow ID money transfer is convenient for the sender - as you’ll only need the recipient’s DuitNow ID, such as their mobile number. And for the recipient, DuitNow ID money transfers are handy too, as funds can be deposited to a bank account or eWallet for convenience.

DuitNow ID money transfers can be made in MYR, to any recipient registered with DuitNow.

To send a DuitNow ID money transfer you only need to enter your recipient’s DuitNow ID. This might be their mobile number, passport or MyKad number, Army or Police number, or business number for example. That means no need to get or remember your recipient’s bank account details - easy.

Learn more about DuitNow ID transfers.

Online money transfer fees

How much does it cost to send money to DuitNow ID?

To send money to DuitNow ID with Wise, you will pay a small, flat fee and a percentage of the amount that's converted. We will always show you the total cost upfront - and you can rely that we won't hide any further fees in the exchange rate.

Sending money shouldn’t cost the earth, so we built Wise to save you money when you transfer and exchange internationally. We charge as little as possible: right now a tiny fee, eventually free.

How long does a money transfer to DuitNow ID take?

A money transfer to DuitNow ID (RON-MYR) should arrive in seconds. Sometimes transfer times can differ based on currencies or verification changes. We’ll always keep you updated, and you can track each step in your account.

On many popular routes, Wise can send your money within one day, as a same day transfer, or even an instant money transfer.

Your transfer route

RON
MYR

Should arrive

in seconds

Wise works nearly everywhere

Trust Wise with safe & secure money transfers

    Safeguarded with leading banks

    We hold your money with established financial institutions, so it's separate from our own accounts and in our normal course of business not accessible to our partners. Read more here.

    Audited regularly

    We make sure your money’s secure, and that Wise is financially stable. As we’re not a bank, your money isn’t FSCS protected — instead we safeguard it.

    Extra-secure transactions

    We use 2-factor authentication to protect your account and transactions. That means you — and only you — can get to your money.

    Data protection

    We’re committed to keeping your personal data safe, and we’re transparent in how we collect, process, and store it.

    Dedicated anti-fraud team

    We work round the clock to keep your account and money protected from even the most sophisticated fraud.

Read our reviews at Trustpilot.com.

