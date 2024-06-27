Zalando SE informações sobre ações

Zalando SE is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under ZAL.DEX.

What is the current performance of ZAL.DEX stock? As of 27-06-2024, the stock price stands at 21.32 EUR. The market has seen -0.48 EUR change in the price of a ZAL.DEX share, representing -2.2018% change from the previous close of 21.80 EUR.



On 27-06-2024 ZAL.DEX stock opened at 21.51 EUR, reached a high of 21.64 EUR, and a low of 21.06 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 21.32 EUR, while the closing price is 21.32 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 1497432, indicating the level of market activity.



Zalando SE during the last trading day has seen a high of 21.64 EUR and a low of 21.06 EUR.

What is the live share price of Zalando SE? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of Zalando SE, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of Zalando SE is currently worth 21.32 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

Wise cannot guarantee that the data is accurate or complete, and accepts no responsibility for how it may be used.