WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC informações sobre ações

WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under WIZZ.LON.

What is the current performance of WIZZ.LON stock? As of 27-06-2024, the stock price stands at 21.94 GBP. The market has seen -0.06 GBP change in the price of a WIZZ.LON share, representing -0.2727% change from the previous close of 22 GBP.



On 27-06-2024 WIZZ.LON stock opened at 22.16 GBP, reached a high of 22.28 GBP, and a low of 21.84 GBP. The adjusted closing price is 21.94 GBP, while the closing price is 21.94 GBP. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 145343, indicating the level of market activity.



WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC during the last trading day has seen a high of 22.28 GBP and a low of 21.84 GBP.

What is the live share price of WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC is currently worth 21.94 GBP.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

Wise cannot guarantee that the data is accurate or complete, and accepts no responsibility for how it may be used.