WERELDHAVE BELGIUM informações sobre ações

WERELDHAVE BELGIUM is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under WEHB.BRU.

What is the current performance of WEHB.BRU stock? As of 27-06-2024, the stock price stands at 46.20 EUR. The market has seen 0.40 EUR change in the price of a WEHB.BRU share, representing 0.8734% change from the previous close of 45.80 EUR.



On 27-06-2024 WEHB.BRU stock opened at 46.10 EUR, reached a high of 46.20 EUR, and a low of 45.80 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 46.20 EUR, while the closing price is 46.20 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 579, indicating the level of market activity.



WERELDHAVE BELGIUM during the last trading day has seen a high of 46.20 EUR and a low of 45.80 EUR.

What is the live share price of WERELDHAVE BELGIUM? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of WERELDHAVE BELGIUM, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of WERELDHAVE BELGIUM is currently worth 46.20 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

Wise cannot guarantee that the data is accurate or complete, and accepts no responsibility for how it may be used.