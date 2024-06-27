Wacker Neuson SE informações sobre ações

Wacker Neuson SE is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under WAC.DEX.

What is the current performance of WAC.DEX stock? As of 27-06-2024, the stock price stands at 15.26 EUR. The market has seen -0.28 EUR change in the price of a WAC.DEX share, representing -1.8018% change from the previous close of 15.54 EUR.



On 27-06-2024 WAC.DEX stock opened at 15.56 EUR, reached a high of 15.62 EUR, and a low of 15.22 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 15.26 EUR, while the closing price is 15.26 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 26329, indicating the level of market activity.



Wacker Neuson SE during the last trading day has seen a high of 15.62 EUR and a low of 15.22 EUR.

What is the live share price of Wacker Neuson SE? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of Wacker Neuson SE, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of Wacker Neuson SE is currently worth 15.26 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

