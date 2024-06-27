VGP informações sobre ações

VGP is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under VGP.BRU.

What is the current performance of VGP.BRU stock? As of 27-06-2024, the stock price stands at 102.80 EUR. The market has seen 3 EUR change in the price of a VGP.BRU share, representing 3.0060% change from the previous close of 99.80 EUR.



On 27-06-2024 VGP.BRU stock opened at 100.60 EUR, reached a high of 103.40 EUR, and a low of 100.60 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 102.80 EUR, while the closing price is 102.80 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 12070, indicating the level of market activity.



VGP during the last trading day has seen a high of 103.40 EUR and a low of 100.60 EUR.

What is the live share price of VGP? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of VGP, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of VGP is currently worth 102.80 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

Wise cannot guarantee that the data is accurate or complete, and accepts no responsibility for how it may be used.