UNILEVER is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under UNA.AMS.

What is the current performance of UNA.AMS stock? As of 27-06-2024, the stock price stands at 51.72 EUR. The market has seen -0.52 EUR change in the price of a UNA.AMS share, representing -0.9954% change from the previous close of 52.24 EUR.



On 27-06-2024 UNA.AMS stock opened at 52.18 EUR, reached a high of 52.42 EUR, and a low of 51.72 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 51.72 EUR, while the closing price is 51.72 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 903793, indicating the level of market activity.



UNILEVER during the last trading day has seen a high of 52.42 EUR and a low of 51.72 EUR.

What is the live share price of UNILEVER? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of UNILEVER, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of UNILEVER is currently worth 51.72 EUR.



