Takkt AG informações sobre ações

Takkt AG is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under TTK.DEX.

What is the current performance of TTK.DEX stock? As of 27-06-2024, the stock price stands at 11.82 EUR. The market has seen 0.24 EUR change in the price of a TTK.DEX share, representing 2.0725% change from the previous close of 11.58 EUR.



On 27-06-2024 TTK.DEX stock opened at 11.74 EUR, reached a high of 11.86 EUR, and a low of 11.54 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 11.82 EUR, while the closing price is 11.82 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 51401, indicating the level of market activity.



Takkt AG during the last trading day has seen a high of 11.86 EUR and a low of 11.54 EUR.

What is the live share price of Takkt AG? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of Takkt AG, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of Takkt AG is currently worth 11.82 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

