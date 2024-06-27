TFF GROUP informações sobre ações

TFF GROUP is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under TFF.PAR.

What is the current performance of TFF.PAR stock? As of 27-06-2024, the stock price stands at 40.90 EUR. The market has seen -0.10 EUR change in the price of a TFF.PAR share, representing -0.2439% change from the previous close of 41 EUR.



On 27-06-2024 TFF.PAR stock opened at 40.80 EUR, reached a high of 41 EUR, and a low of 40.50 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 40.90 EUR, while the closing price is 40.90 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 351, indicating the level of market activity.



TFF GROUP during the last trading day has seen a high of 41 EUR and a low of 40.50 EUR.

What is the live share price of TFF GROUP? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of TFF GROUP, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of TFF GROUP is currently worth 40.90 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

