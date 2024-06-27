TBC BANK GROUP PLC informações sobre ações

TBC BANK GROUP PLC is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under TBCG.LON.

What is the current performance of TBCG.LON stock? As of 27-06-2024, the stock price stands at 25.60 GBP. The market has seen 0.20 GBP change in the price of a TBCG.LON share, representing 0.7874% change from the previous close of 25.40 GBP.



On 27-06-2024 TBCG.LON stock opened at 25.80 GBP, reached a high of 25.90 GBP, and a low of 25.35 GBP. The adjusted closing price is 25.60 GBP, while the closing price is 25.60 GBP. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 76589, indicating the level of market activity.



TBC BANK GROUP PLC during the last trading day has seen a high of 25.90 GBP and a low of 25.35 GBP.

What is the dividend amount of TBC BANK GROUP PLC? The dividend amount for TBC BANK GROUP PLC is 129.4020. A dividend is a portion of company earnings distributed to some or all of its investors. When owning the right type of shares you might end up receiving payments on a regular basis.

What is the live share price of TBC BANK GROUP PLC? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of TBC BANK GROUP PLC, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of TBC BANK GROUP PLC is currently worth 25.60 GBP.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

