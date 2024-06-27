Preços das ações de SYNLAB AG (SYAB.FRK)
Está comprando ou vendendo uma ação que não é negociada na sua moeda local? Não deixe que a conversão de moedas o atrapalhe. Converta as ações da SYNLAB AG em qualquer moeda com a nossa ferramenta, e você sempre saberá o que está recebendo.
Avoid hidden fees on international transfers with a Wise account.
Ações SYNLAB AG (SYAB.FRK) em EUR
1 SYAB.FRK = 11.16 EUR
SYNLAB AG informações sobre ações
SYNLAB AG is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under SYAB.FRK.
What is the current performance of SYAB.FRK stock?
As of 27-06-2024, the stock price stands at 11.16 EUR. The market has seen -0.02 EUR change in the price of a SYAB.FRK share, representing -0.1789% change from the previous close of 11.18 EUR.
On 27-06-2024 SYAB.FRK stock opened at 11.16 EUR, reached a high of 11.18 EUR, and a low of 11.16 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 11.16 EUR, while the closing price is 11.16 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.
The volume of shares traded yesterday was 153, indicating the level of market activity.
SYNLAB AG during the last trading day has seen a high of 11.18 EUR and a low of 11.16 EUR.
What is the live share price of SYNLAB AG?
When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.
That means if you own one share of SYNLAB AG, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.
Owning a piece of SYNLAB AG is currently worth 11.16 EUR.
Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.
Turning your stock options or RSUs into cold, hard cash
If you have RSUs or stock options in a foreign currency, you want the benefits of your judgement to show up in your account. After receiving the money, you can convert it at the mid-market exchange rate directly in your account.
Hold over 40 currencies to convert and send money at any time
Open a currency balance for free anytime. You can convert money at the mid-market rate. With Wise you can also receive money money in a different currency to your local one. Get your salary, pension or other payments with account details for 9 currencies
Como economizar dinheiro ao vender ou comprar ações internacionais
- 1
Avoid hidden fees on international transfers when withdrawing from trading platforms
When investing in international stocks, you’ll likely need to send money abroad. With Wise there are no big fees, hidden or otherwise. So it's cheaper than what you're used to.
- 2
Convert your money into other currencies when the time is right
When selling a stock on your preferred platform, hold your stock proceeds in 40 currencies in your Wise account. Sell in USD, hold in your Wise account, and convert when required.
- 3
Use a Wise debit card for every day spending and withdrawals
Our Wise debit card is a convenient way to spend your funds - use it for online or in-store transactions, or withdraw cash from ATMs. No markups, no sneaky transaction fees.
As pessoas também pesquisam
|AAPL
|IBM
|ARGX
|GBP
|169.28
|135.09
|351.80
|EUR
|200.08
|159.66
|415.80
|USD
|214.10
|170.85
|444.94
Se você estiver comprando ou vendendo ações e fundos cotados no exterior, poderá ter que arcar com um custo extra para a sua transferência de dinheiro entre fronteiras. Use a transferência de dinheiro da Wise para evitar a margem de lucro oculta do câmbio ou abra uma conta da Wise para gerenciar o seu dinheiro tranquilamente em até 40 moedas.
Avoid hidden fees on international transfers with a Wise account
With Wise, access the real, mid-market exchange rate for seamless and cost-effective trades worldwide. Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Aviso
O ticker de ações internacionais da Wise fornece informações apenas para fins de referência. Esta ferramenta e plataforma não oferece a compra ou venda de ações, e os dados exibidos aqui não devem ser interpretados como consultoria financeira.
Todas as decisões de investimento devem ser tomadas após pesquisa completa e consultoria com um assessor financeiro qualificado. Não oferecemos garantias quanto à precisão ou integridade das informações fornecidas, e os usuários devem ter cautela e buscar orientação profissional ao fazer escolhas de investimento.