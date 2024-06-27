SQLI informações sobre ações

SQLI is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under SQI.PAR.

What is the current performance of SQI.PAR stock? As of 27-06-2024, the stock price stands at 41 EUR. The market has seen 0.60 EUR change in the price of a SQI.PAR share, representing 1.4851% change from the previous close of 40.40 EUR.



On 27-06-2024 SQI.PAR stock opened at 41.40 EUR, reached a high of 41.80 EUR, and a low of 41 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 41 EUR, while the closing price is 41 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 176, indicating the level of market activity.



SQLI during the last trading day has seen a high of 41.80 EUR and a low of 41 EUR.

What is the live share price of SQLI? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of SQLI, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of SQLI is currently worth 41 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

