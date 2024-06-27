SOITEC informações sobre ações

SOITEC is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under SOI.PAR.

What is the current performance of SOI.PAR stock? As of 27-06-2024, the stock price stands at 103.10 EUR. The market has seen -3.80 EUR change in the price of a SOI.PAR share, representing -3.5547% change from the previous close of 106.90 EUR.



On 27-06-2024 SOI.PAR stock opened at 106.90 EUR, reached a high of 107.60 EUR, and a low of 103.10 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 103.10 EUR, while the closing price is 103.10 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 80254, indicating the level of market activity.



SOITEC during the last trading day has seen a high of 107.60 EUR and a low of 103.10 EUR.

What is the live share price of SOITEC? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of SOITEC, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of SOITEC is currently worth 103.10 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

