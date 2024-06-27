SOFINA informações sobre ações

SOFINA is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under SOF.BRU.

What is the current performance of SOF.BRU stock? As of 27-06-2024, the stock price stands at 214.20 EUR. The market has seen 0.80 EUR change in the price of a SOF.BRU share, representing 0.3749% change from the previous close of 213.40 EUR.



On 27-06-2024 SOF.BRU stock opened at 213.20 EUR, reached a high of 215.80 EUR, and a low of 212.60 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 214.20 EUR, while the closing price is 214.20 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 24567, indicating the level of market activity.



SOFINA during the last trading day has seen a high of 215.80 EUR and a low of 212.60 EUR.

What is the live share price of SOFINA? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of SOFINA, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of SOFINA is currently worth 214.20 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

