SMITHS GROUP PLC is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under SMIN.LON.

What is the current performance of SMIN.LON stock? As of 27-06-2024, the stock price stands at 17.25 GBP. The market has seen 0.24 GBP change in the price of a SMIN.LON share, representing 1.4109% change from the previous close of 17.01 GBP.



On 27-06-2024 SMIN.LON stock opened at 17.06 GBP, reached a high of 17.25 GBP, and a low of 17.03 GBP. The adjusted closing price is 17.25 GBP, while the closing price is 17.25 GBP. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 699131, indicating the level of market activity.



SMITHS GROUP PLC during the last trading day has seen a high of 17.25 GBP and a low of 17.03 GBP.

What is the live share price of SMITHS GROUP PLC? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of SMITHS GROUP PLC, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of SMITHS GROUP PLC is currently worth 17.25 GBP.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

