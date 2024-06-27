SÜSS MicroTec SE informações sobre ações

SÜSS MicroTec SE is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under SMHN.DEX.

What is the current performance of SMHN.DEX stock? As of 27-06-2024, the stock price stands at 60.70 EUR. The market has seen 1.90 EUR change in the price of a SMHN.DEX share, representing 3.2313% change from the previous close of 58.80 EUR.



On 27-06-2024 SMHN.DEX stock opened at 58.80 EUR, reached a high of 60.80 EUR, and a low of 58.60 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 60.70 EUR, while the closing price is 60.70 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 55738, indicating the level of market activity.



SÜSS MicroTec SE during the last trading day has seen a high of 60.80 EUR and a low of 58.60 EUR.

What is the live share price of SÜSS MicroTec SE? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of SÜSS MicroTec SE, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of SÜSS MicroTec SE is currently worth 60.70 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

Wise cannot guarantee that the data is accurate or complete, and accepts no responsibility for how it may be used.